Ex-Dividend Reminder: WK Kellogg, Newell Brands and Perdoceo Education

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG), Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), and Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WK Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/14/24, Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/14/24, and Perdoceo Education Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/15/24. As a percentage of KLG's recent stock price of $19.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of WK Kellogg Co to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when KLG shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for NWL to open 0.91% lower in price and for PRDO to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLG, NWL, and PRDO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for WK Kellogg Co, 3.63% for Newell Brands Inc, and 1.86% for Perdoceo Education Corp.

In Wednesday trading, WK Kellogg Co shares are currently down about 1.2%, Newell Brands Inc shares are off about 1.9%, and Perdoceo Education Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CDTX Stock Predictions

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VBNK

 MAC shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.