Ex-Dividend Reminder: WisdomTree, Waste Connections and Alliance Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/24, WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WisdomTree Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/21/24, Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 8/22/24, and Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 8/14/24. As a percentage of WT's recent stock price of $10.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of WisdomTree Inc to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when WT shares open for trading on 8/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for WCN to open 0.16% lower in price and for ARLP to open 2.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WT, WCN, and ARLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WisdomTree Inc (Symbol: WT):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for WisdomTree Inc, 0.64% for Waste Connections Inc, and 11.73% for Alliance Resource Partners LP.

In Monday trading, WisdomTree Inc shares are currently off about 6.4%, Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are down about 3.6% on the day.

