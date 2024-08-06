Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wintrust Financial, First Bancshares and S & T Bancorp

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/24, Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS), and S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/22/24, First Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/23/24, and S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 8/22/24. As a percentage of WTFC's recent stock price of $96.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Wintrust Financial Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when WTFC shares open for trading on 8/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for FBMS to open 0.79% lower in price and for STBA to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTFC, FBMS, and STBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):

WTFC+Dividend+History+Chart

First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FBMS):

FBMS+Dividend+History+Chart

S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):

STBA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for Wintrust Financial Corp, 3.17% for First Bancshares Inc, and 3.30% for S & T Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently off about 3.9%, First Bancshares Inc shares are off about 2.3%, and S & T Bancorp Inc shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

