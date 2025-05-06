Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wintrust Financial, Federated Hermes and Northwest Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/25, Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wintrust Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/22/25, Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 5/15/25, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/20/25. As a percentage of WTFC's recent stock price of $115.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Wintrust Financial Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when WTFC shares open for trading on 5/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for FHI to open 0.82% lower in price and for NWBI to open 1.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTFC, FHI, and NWBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC):



Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Wintrust Financial Corp, 3.27% for Federated Hermes Inc, and 6.35% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Federated Hermes Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

