Ex-Dividend Reminder: Winnebago Industries, Kohl's and Spire

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/11/25, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), and Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Winnebago Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/25/25, Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/25/25, and Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.785 on 7/2/25. As a percentage of WGO's recent stock price of $32.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when WGO shares open for trading on 6/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for KSS to open 1.43% lower in price and for SR to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WGO, KSS, and SR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO):



Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for Winnebago Industries, Inc., 5.71% for Kohl's Corp., and 4.26% for Spire Inc.

In Monday trading, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Kohl's Corp. shares are up about 2.1%, and Spire Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

