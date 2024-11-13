Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wingstop, Starbucks and Nexstar Media Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/6/24, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 11/29/24, and Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.69 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of WING's recent stock price of $338.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Wingstop Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when WING shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.62% lower in price and for NXST to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WING, SBUX, and NXST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for Wingstop Inc, 2.47% for Starbucks Corp., and 4.02% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wingstop Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, Starbucks Corp. shares are down about 1.5%, and Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ABOS

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SKYT

 KFYP Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.