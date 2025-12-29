Ex-Dividend Reminder: Willis Towers Watson Public, Dillard's and PG&E

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW), Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 1/15/26, Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/2/26, and PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of WTW's recent stock price of $334.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when WTW shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for DDS to open 0.05% lower in price and for PCG to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTW, DDS, and PCG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):

WTW+Dividend+History+Chart

Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):

DDS+Dividend+History+Chart

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG):

PCG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, 0.19% for Dillard's Inc., and 1.27% for PG&E Corp.

In Monday trading, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are currently trading flat, Dillard's Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and PG&E Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

