Ex-Dividend Reminder: Willis Lease Finance Corp., Paychex and Mueller Water Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, Willis Lease Finance Corp. (Symbol: WLFC), Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), and Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Willis Lease Finance Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/22/25, Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 5/29/25, and Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.067 on 5/21/25. As a percentage of WLFC's recent stock price of $134.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when WLFC shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAYX to open 0.72% lower in price and for MWA to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLFC, PAYX, and MWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. (Symbol: WLFC):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.74% for Willis Lease Finance Corp., 2.87% for Paychex Inc, and 1.13% for Mueller Water Products Inc.

In Thursday trading, Willis Lease Finance Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Paychex Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Mueller Water Products Inc shares are off about 6.6% on the day.

