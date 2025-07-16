Ex-Dividend Reminder: Williams Sonoma, Revvity and Zoetis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/18/25, Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY), and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 8/22/25, Revvity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/8/25, and Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/3/25. As a percentage of WSM's recent stock price of $163.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Williams Sonoma Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when WSM shares open for trading on 7/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for RVTY to open 0.07% lower in price and for ZTS to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSM, RVTY, and ZTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY):



Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Williams Sonoma Inc, 0.29% for Revvity Inc, and 1.31% for Zoetis Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently off about 4%, Revvity Inc shares are down about 2.6%, and Zoetis Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

