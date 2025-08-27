Ex-Dividend Reminder: Whirlpool, Kraft Heinz and Tyson Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 9/15/25, Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/26/25, and Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of WHR's recent stock price of $95.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Whirlpool Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when WHR shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for KHC to open 1.44% lower in price and for TSN to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHR, KHC, and TSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.79% for Whirlpool Corp, 5.78% for Kraft Heinz Co, and 3.50% for Tyson Foods Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Whirlpool Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Kraft Heinz Co shares are trading flat, and Tyson Foods Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

