Ex-Dividend Reminder: Whirlpool, Honeywell International and Oshkosh

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), and Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 6/15/25, Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 6/6/25, and Oshkosh Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of WHR's recent stock price of $84.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.08%, so look for shares of Whirlpool Corp to trade 2.08% lower — all else being equal — when WHR shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for HON to open 0.52% lower in price and for OSK to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WHR, HON, and OSK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.33% for Whirlpool Corp, 2.07% for Honeywell International Inc, and 2.04% for Oshkosh Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Whirlpool Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Honeywell International Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Oshkosh Corp shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

