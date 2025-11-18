Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wheaton Precious Metals, Sila Realty Trust and LKQ Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA), and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 12/4/25, Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/4/25, and LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of WPM's recent stock price of $102.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when WPM shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for SILA to open 1.70% lower in price and for LKQ to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WPM, SILA, and LKQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, 6.81% for Sila Realty Trust Inc, and 4.01% for LKQ Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently down about 1.8%, Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are trading flat, and LKQ Corp shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

