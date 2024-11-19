Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wheaton Precious Metals, Amcor and Gildan Activewear

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/24, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), and Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 12/6/24, Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1275 on 12/11/24, and Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of WPM's recent stock price of $60.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when WPM shares open for trading on 11/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMCR to open 1.26% lower in price and for GIL to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WPM, AMCR, and GIL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, 5.02% for Amcor plc, and 1.69% for Gildan Activewear Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently up about 3.8%, Amcor plc shares are off about 0.7%, and Gildan Activewear Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

