Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weyerhaeuser, Apple Hospitality REIT and Orchid Island Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/12/25, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 9/15/25, and Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 9/29/25. As a percentage of WY's recent stock price of $26.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Weyerhaeuser Co to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when WY shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.63% lower in price and for ORC to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WY, APLE, and ORC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Weyerhaeuser Co, 7.54% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 20.20% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently down about 1.1%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

