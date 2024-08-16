Ex-Dividend Reminder: Westlake, Natural Resource Partners and Louisiana-Pacific

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/24, Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP), and Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/5/24, Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/27/24, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of WLK's recent stock price of $147.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Westlake Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when WLK shares open for trading on 8/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for NRP to open 0.85% lower in price and for LPX to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLK, NRP, and LPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Westlake Corp, 3.40% for Natural Resource Partners LP, and 1.09% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp.

In Friday trading, Westlake Corp shares are currently up about 1.7%, Natural Resource Partners LP shares are off about 1%, and Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

