Ex-Dividend Reminder: Western Digital, Air Lease and Franco-Nevada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/25, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), and Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Western Digital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/18/25, Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/8/26, and Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of WDC's recent stock price of $163.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Western Digital Corp to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when WDC shares open for trading on 12/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for AL to open 0.34% lower in price and for FNV to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WDC, AL, and FNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Western Digital Corp, 1.38% for Air Lease Corp, and 0.73% for Franco-Nevada Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Western Digital Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Air Lease Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Franco-Nevada Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TWO market cap history

 VNE Insider Buying

 IP Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.