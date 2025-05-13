Ex-Dividend Reminder: Western Alliance Bancorporation, FirstCash Holdings and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/30/25, FirstCash Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 5/30/25, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 5/29/25. As a percentage of WAL's recent stock price of $79.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when WAL shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for FCFS to open 0.29% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAL, FCFS, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Western Alliance Bancorporation, 1.15% for FirstCash Holdings Inc, and 16.98% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently up about 6.3%, FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

