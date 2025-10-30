Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestAmerica Bancorporation, East West Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/25, WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 11/14/25, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/17/25, and OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of WABC's recent stock price of $47.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when WABC shares open for trading on 11/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.60% lower in price and for OCFC to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WABC, EWBC, and OCFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, 2.40% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 4.22% for OceanFirst Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently down about 1.7%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 VTV Videos

 WHG Dividend History

 SPGS Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.