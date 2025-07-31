Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestAmerica Bancorporation, Atlantic Union Bankshares and Omega Healthcare Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/25, WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/15/25, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/18/25, and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of WABC's recent stock price of $48.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when WABC shares open for trading on 8/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for AUB to open 1.05% lower in price and for OHI to open 1.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WABC, AUB, and OHI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.80% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, 4.22% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, and 6.90% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc..

In Thursday trading, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently down about 2.4%, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are down about 2.1%, and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

