Ex-Dividend Reminder: WestAmerica Bancorporation, Acuity and Brinks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/26, WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/13/26, Acuity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/13/26, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of WABC's recent stock price of $49.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of WestAmerica Bancorporation to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when WABC shares open for trading on 2/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for AYI to open 0.06% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WABC, AYI, and BCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI):



Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.68% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, 0.26% for Acuity Inc, and 0.82% for Brinks Co.

In Thursday trading, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are currently down about 0.2%, Acuity Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Brinks Co shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

