Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Pharmaceutical Services, EPR Properties and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/24, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/7/24, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 8/15/24, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 8/26/24. As a percentage of WST's recent stock price of $284.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when WST shares open for trading on 7/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.63% lower in price and for EFC to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WST, EPR, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.28% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., 7.55% for EPR Properties, and 12.10% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.7%, EPR Properties shares are up about 1.3%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

