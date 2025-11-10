Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Pharmaceutical Services, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and Home BancShares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/19/25, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 11/28/25, and Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/3/25. As a percentage of WST's recent stock price of $271.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when WST shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.67% lower in price and for HOMB to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WST, PTA, and HOMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.32% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., 8.09% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 3.06% for Home BancShares Inc.

In Monday trading, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are up about 0.1%, and Home BancShares Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

