Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Teck Resources and Royal BK Scotland Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), and Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/3/25, Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/31/25, and Royal BK Scotland Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.155 on 4/28/25. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $76.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for TECK to open 0.32% lower in price and for RBSPF to open 2.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, TECK, and RBSPF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK):



Royal BK Scotland Group plc (Symbol: RBSPF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 1.30% for Teck Resources Ltd, and 5.34% for Royal BK Scotland Group plc.

In Wednesday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently down about 1.3%, Teck Resources Ltd shares are up about 3.1%, and Royal BK Scotland Group plc shares are up about 6.4% on the day.

