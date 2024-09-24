Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Philip Morris International and Sempra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/24, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/11/24, Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 10/10/24, and Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $94.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 9/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for PM to open 1.11% lower in price and for SRE to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, PM, and SRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 4.46% for Philip Morris International Inc, and 2.95% for Sempra.

In Tuesday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently off about 0.4%, Philip Morris International Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Sempra shares are up about 1% on the day.

