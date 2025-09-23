Markets
WFG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Portland General Electric

September 23, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/25, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW), and Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/14/25, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/9/25, and Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $70.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 9/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for BBW to open 0.31% lower in price and for POR to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, BBW, and POR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):

WFG+Dividend+History+Chart

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW):

BBW+Dividend+History+Chart

Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):

POR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 1.23% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, and 4.92% for Portland General Electric Co..

In Tuesday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently off about 2.7%, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shares are off about 2.5%, and Portland General Electric Co. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of VMEM
 NXEO market cap history
 Funds Holding IPAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of VMEM-> NXEO market cap history-> Funds Holding IPAY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WFG
BBW
POR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.