Ex-Dividend Reminder: West Fraser Timber, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Portland General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/25, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG), Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW), and Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/14/25, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/9/25, and Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of WFG's recent stock price of $70.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when WFG shares open for trading on 9/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for BBW to open 0.31% lower in price and for POR to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFG, BBW, and POR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG):



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, 1.23% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, and 4.92% for Portland General Electric Co..

In Tuesday trading, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently off about 2.7%, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shares are off about 2.5%, and Portland General Electric Co. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

