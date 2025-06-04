Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: WesBanco, TriCo Bancshares and Kimco Realty

June 04, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), and Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 7/1/25, TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/20/25, and Kimco Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of WSBC's recent stock price of $30.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of WesBanco Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when WSBC shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for TCBK to open 0.82% lower in price and for KIM to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WSBC, TCBK, and KIM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):

WSBC+Dividend+History+Chart

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):

TCBK+Dividend+History+Chart

Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM):

KIM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for WesBanco Inc, 3.28% for TriCo Bancshares, and 4.75% for Kimco Realty Corp.

In Wednesday trading, WesBanco Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, TriCo Bancshares shares are up about 1.3%, and Kimco Realty Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

