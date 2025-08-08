Ex-Dividend Reminder: Welltower, Reinsurance Group of America and FB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/25, Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 8/21/25, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 8/26/25, and FB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/26/25. As a percentage of WELL's recent stock price of $169.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Welltower Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when WELL shares open for trading on 8/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.51% lower in price and for FBK to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WELL, RGA, and FBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for Welltower Inc, 2.04% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 1.62% for FB Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Welltower Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and FB Financial Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

