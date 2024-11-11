Ex-Dividend Reminder: Welltower, Home BancShares and Equinix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/24, Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), and Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 11/21/24, Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 12/4/24, and Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.26 on 12/11/24. As a percentage of WELL's recent stock price of $138.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Welltower Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when WELL shares open for trading on 11/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for HOMB to open 0.65% lower in price and for EQIX to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WELL, HOMB, and EQIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Welltower Inc, 2.61% for Home BancShares Inc, and 1.85% for Equinix Inc.

In Monday trading, Welltower Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Home BancShares Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Equinix Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

