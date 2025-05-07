Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wells Fargo, WSFS Financial and First Commonwealth Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/25, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS), and First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/1/25, WSFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/23/25, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 5/23/25. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $73.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 5/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for WSFS to open 0.32% lower in price and for FCF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFC, WSFS, and FCF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS):



First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for Wells Fargo & Co, 1.28% for WSFS Financial Corp, and 3.45% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently off about 0.5%, WSFS Financial Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

