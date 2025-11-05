Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wells Fargo, Tompkins Financial and Capitol Federal Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP), and Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/1/25, Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 11/14/25, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 11/21/25. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $87.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for TMP to open 1.00% lower in price and for CFFN to open 1.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFC, TMP, and CFFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Wells Fargo & Co, 3.99% for Tompkins Financial Corp, and 5.48% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently off about 0.2%, Tompkins Financial Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

