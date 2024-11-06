Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wells Fargo, Premier Financial and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), Premier Financial Corp (Symbol: PFC), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/1/24, Premier Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/15/24, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $64.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for PFC to open 1.24% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFC, PFC, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



Premier Financial Corp (Symbol: PFC):



Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for Wells Fargo & Co, 4.97% for Premier Financial Corp, and 2.98% for Veritex Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 0.6%, Premier Financial Corp shares are up about 2.7%, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

