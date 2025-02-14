Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weis Markets, American States Water and Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/4/25, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4655 on 3/3/25, and Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/6/25. As a percentage of WMK's recent stock price of $72.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Weis Markets, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when WMK shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.62% lower in price and for SO to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMK, AWR, and SO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):



American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Weis Markets, Inc., 2.48% for American States Water Co, and 3.32% for Southern Company.

In Friday trading, Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, American States Water Co shares are up about 1.1%, and Southern Company shares are trading flat on the day.

