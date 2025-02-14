News & Insights

Markets
WMK

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weis Markets, American States Water and Southern

February 14, 2025 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/25, Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/4/25, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4655 on 3/3/25, and Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/6/25. As a percentage of WMK's recent stock price of $72.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Weis Markets, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when WMK shares open for trading on 2/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.62% lower in price and for SO to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMK, AWR, and SO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):

WMK+Dividend+History+Chart

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):

AWR+Dividend+History+Chart

Southern Company (Symbol: SO):

SO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Weis Markets, Inc., 2.48% for American States Water Co, and 3.32% for Southern Company.

In Friday trading, Weis Markets, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, American States Water Co shares are up about 1.1%, and Southern Company shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NMIH Historical Stock Prices
 MSFG Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding LHAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NMIH Historical Stock Prices-> MSFG Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding LHAA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMK
AWR
SO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.