Ex-Dividend Reminder: WEC Energy Group, Berkshire Hills Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), and First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.835 on 12/1/24, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/27/24, and First Mid Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of WEC's recent stock price of $98.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of WEC Energy Group Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when WEC shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for BHLB to open 0.57% lower in price and for FMBH to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEC, BHLB, and FMBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.38% for WEC Energy Group Inc, 2.28% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, and 2.22% for First Mid Bancshares Inc.

In Tuesday trading, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are up about 5%, and First Mid Bancshares Inc shares are up about 4.5% on the day.

