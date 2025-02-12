News & Insights

Markets
WEC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: WEC Energy Group, Allete and Duke Energy

February 12, 2025 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8925 on 3/1/25, Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 3/1/25, and Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.045 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of WEC's recent stock price of $102.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of WEC Energy Group Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when WEC shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALE to open 1.11% lower in price and for DUK to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEC, ALE, and DUK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):

WEC+Dividend+History+Chart

Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):

ALE+Dividend+History+Chart

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):

DUK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for WEC Energy Group Inc, 4.44% for Allete Inc, and 3.58% for Duke Energy Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Allete Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Duke Energy Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Yield Charts
 Funds Holding OCA
 LSBI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Yield Charts-> Funds Holding OCA-> LSBI Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WEC
ALE
DUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.