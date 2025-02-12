Ex-Dividend Reminder: WEC Energy Group, Allete and Duke Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8925 on 3/1/25, Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 3/1/25, and Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.045 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of WEC's recent stock price of $102.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of WEC Energy Group Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when WEC shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALE to open 1.11% lower in price and for DUK to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WEC, ALE, and DUK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.48% for WEC Energy Group Inc, 4.44% for Allete Inc, and 3.58% for Duke Energy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Allete Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Duke Energy Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Yield Charts

 Funds Holding OCA

 LSBI Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.