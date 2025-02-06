Ex-Dividend Reminder: Webster Financial, Omega Healthcare Investors and Lazard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), and Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/20/25, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 2/18/25, and Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/21/25. As a percentage of WBS's recent stock price of $60.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Webster Financial Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when WBS shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for OHI to open 1.75% lower in price and for LAZ to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBS, OHI, and LAZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Webster Financial Corp, 6.99% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., and 3.72% for Lazard.

In Thursday trading, Webster Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are up about 1.9%, and Lazard shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

