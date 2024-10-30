Ex-Dividend Reminder: Webster Financial, Aon and Norfolk Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/24, Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), Aon plc (Symbol: AON), and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/12/24, Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 11/15/24, and Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 11/20/24. As a percentage of WBS's recent stock price of $51.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Webster Financial Corp to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when WBS shares open for trading on 11/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for AON to open 0.18% lower in price and for NSC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBS, AON, and NSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for Webster Financial Corp, 0.73% for Aon plc, and 2.14% for Norfolk Southern Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Webster Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Aon plc shares are off about 0.2%, and Norfolk Southern Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

