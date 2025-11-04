Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weatherford International, JBG SMITH Properties and Northwest Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/25, Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weatherford International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/4/25, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 11/20/25, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/18/25. As a percentage of WFRD's recent stock price of $75.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Weatherford International plc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when WFRD shares open for trading on 11/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 0.92% lower in price and for NWBI to open 1.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFRD, JBGS, and NWBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD):



JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Weatherford International plc, 3.69% for JBG SMITH Properties, and 6.75% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Weatherford International plc shares are currently up about 2.1%, JBG SMITH Properties shares are off about 2.7%, and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

