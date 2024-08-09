Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weatherford International, Ethan Allen Interiors and Rush Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/24, Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD), Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD), and Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (Symbol: RUSHB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weatherford International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/12/24, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 8/29/24, and Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of WFRD's recent stock price of $106.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Weatherford International plc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when WFRD shares open for trading on 8/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for ETD to open 1.29% lower in price and for RUSHB to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFRD, ETD, and RUSHB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD):



Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD):



Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (Symbol: RUSHB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for Weatherford International plc, 5.17% for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc., and 1.60% for Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B.

In Friday trading, Weatherford International plc shares are currently up about 4.2%, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

