Ex-Dividend Reminder: Weatherford International, Aramark and Univest Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/25, Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD), Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), and Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Weatherford International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/4/25, Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 8/20/25, and Univest Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/20/25. As a percentage of WFRD's recent stock price of $54.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Weatherford International plc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when WFRD shares open for trading on 8/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARMK to open 0.25% lower in price and for UVSP to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WFRD, ARMK, and UVSP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD):



Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for Weatherford International plc, 0.99% for Aramark, and 3.13% for Univest Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, Weatherford International plc shares are currently off about 3.2%, Aramark shares are off about 0.3%, and Univest Financial Corp shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

