Ex-Dividend Reminder: Watts Water Technologies, UL Solutions and Copa Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS), and Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/14/25, UL Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/10/25, and Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.61 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of WTS's recent stock price of $215.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when WTS shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for ULS to open 0.24% lower in price and for CPA to open 1.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WTS, ULS, and CPA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



UL Solutions Inc (Symbol: ULS):



Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, 0.96% for UL Solutions Inc, and 6.91% for Copa Holdings S.A..

In Wednesday trading, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, UL Solutions Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Copa Holdings S.A. shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.