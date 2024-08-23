Ex-Dividend Reminder: Warner Music Group, Yum China Holdings and Embecta

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/27/24, Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/4/24, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/17/24, and Embecta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of WMG's recent stock price of $28.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Warner Music Group Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when WMG shares open for trading on 8/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.47% lower in price and for EMBC to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMG, YUMC, and EMBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.49% for Warner Music Group Corp, 1.90% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 4.55% for Embecta Corp.

In Friday trading, Warner Music Group Corp shares are currently off about 0.5%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Embecta Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

