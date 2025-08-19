Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walker & Dunlop, Kinross Gold and Mach Natural Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/25, Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC), and Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walker & Dunlop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 9/5/25, Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/4/25, and Mach Natural Resources LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/4/25. As a percentage of WD's recent stock price of $84.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when WD shares open for trading on 8/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for KGC to open 0.15% lower in price and for MNR to open 2.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WD, KGC, and MNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD):

WD+Dividend+History+Chart

Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):

KGC+Dividend+History+Chart

Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR):

MNR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.19% for Walker & Dunlop Inc, 0.62% for Kinross Gold Corp., and 10.64% for Mach Natural Resources LP.

In Tuesday trading, Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Mach Natural Resources LP shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

