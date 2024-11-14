Ex-Dividend Reminder: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Papa John's International and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/24, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/12/24, Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 11/29/24, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/1/24. As a percentage of WBA's recent stock price of $9.03, this dividend works out to approximately 2.77%, so look for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to trade 2.77% lower — all else being equal — when WBA shares open for trading on 11/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for PZZA to open 0.91% lower in price and for BKH to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WBA, PZZA, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA):



Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.07% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, 3.62% for Papa John's International, Inc., and 4.12% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Thursday trading, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PWR Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding HEWW

 Institutional Holders of TOMZ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.