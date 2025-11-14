Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wal-mart, Brightstar Lottery and Visteon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/25, Wal-mart DE Mexico S A DE C (Symbol: WMMVF), Brightstar Lottery PLC (Symbol: BRSL), and Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wal-mart DE Mexico S A DE C will pay its annual dividend of $0.84 on 11/19/25, Brightstar Lottery PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/2/25, and Visteon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/5/25. As a percentage of WMMVF's recent stock price of $3.41, this dividend works out to approximately 24.63%, so look for shares of Wal-mart DE Mexico S A DE C to trade 24.63% lower — all else being equal — when WMMVF shares open for trading on 11/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for BRSL to open 1.33% lower in price and for VC to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMMVF, BRSL, and VC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wal-mart DE Mexico S A DE C (Symbol: WMMVF):



Brightstar Lottery PLC (Symbol: BRSL):



Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 24.63% for Wal-mart DE Mexico S A DE C, 5.30% for Brightstar Lottery PLC, and 1.04% for Visteon Corp.

In Friday trading, Wal-mart DE Mexico S A DE C shares are currently down about 0.2%, Brightstar Lottery PLC shares are off about 0.2%, and Visteon Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

