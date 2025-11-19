Ex-Dividend Reminder: WaFd, Dynex Capital and HCI Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/25, WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD), Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX), and HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WaFd Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/5/25, Dynex Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 12/1/25, and HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/19/25. As a percentage of WAFD's recent stock price of $30.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of WaFd Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when WAFD shares open for trading on 11/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for DX to open 1.26% lower in price and for HCI to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAFD, DX, and HCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



Dynex Capital Inc (Symbol: DX):



HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for WaFd Inc, 15.10% for Dynex Capital Inc, and 0.92% for HCI Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, WaFd Inc shares are currently up about 3.2%, Dynex Capital Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and HCI Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

