Ex-Dividend Reminder: WaFd, Discover Financial Services and Atlantic Union Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD), Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. WaFd Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/6/25, Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/6/25, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of WAFD's recent stock price of $29.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of WaFd Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when WAFD shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for DFS to open 0.35% lower in price and for AUB to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAFD, DFS, and AUB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

WaFd Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.63% for WaFd Inc, 1.40% for Discover Financial Services, and 4.48% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

In Wednesday trading, WaFd Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Discover Financial Services shares are off about 0.2%, and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

