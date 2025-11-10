Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec, United Rentals and AerCap Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/25, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), and AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/26/25, United Rentals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.79 on 11/26/25, and AerCap Holdings NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/4/25. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $206.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 11/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for URI to open 0.21% lower in price and for AER to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, URI, and AER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI):



AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.48% for Wabtec Corp, 0.84% for United Rentals Inc, and 0.81% for AerCap Holdings NV.

In Monday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, United Rentals Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and AerCap Holdings NV shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

