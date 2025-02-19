News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabtec, TE Connectivity and United States Lime & Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL), and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/7/25, TE Connectivity plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/7/25, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of WAB's recent stock price of $188.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Wabtec Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when WAB shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.42% lower in price and for USLM to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WAB, TEL, and USLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):

WAB+Dividend+History+Chart

TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL):

TEL+Dividend+History+Chart

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):

USLM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Wabtec Corp, 1.68% for TE Connectivity plc, and 0.23% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Wabtec Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, TE Connectivity plc shares are up about 1.1%, and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

