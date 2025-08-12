Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vulcan Materials, PBF Energy and Expand Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/25, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF), and Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 9/3/25, PBF Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 8/28/25, and Expand Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 9/4/25. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $285.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Vulcan Materials Co to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when VMC shares open for trading on 8/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for PBF to open 1.26% lower in price and for EXE to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VMC, PBF, and EXE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF):



Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Vulcan Materials Co, 5.02% for PBF Energy Inc, and 3.63% for Expand Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently off about 0.5%, PBF Energy Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Expand Energy Corp shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

