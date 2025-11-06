Ex-Dividend Reminder: Vulcan Materials, CVR Partners and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 11/25/25, CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.02 on 11/17/25, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of VMC's recent stock price of $285.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Vulcan Materials Co to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when VMC shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for UAN to open 4.06% lower in price and for SON to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VMC, UAN, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Vulcan Materials Co, 16.22% for CVR Partners LP, and 5.19% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Thursday trading, Vulcan Materials Co shares are currently off about 2.5%, CVR Partners LP shares are up about 1.1%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

